BitDAO Price Down 2.4% This Week (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001680 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $840.65 million and $6.47 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $882.56 or 0.05291366 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00494907 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,890.94 or 0.29323476 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ?BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

