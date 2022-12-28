Contrasting Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF)

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) and Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qumu and Where Food Comes From’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $24.02 million 0.66 -$16.36 million ($0.70) -1.26 Where Food Comes From $21.93 million 3.86 $2.96 million $0.37 38.50

Where Food Comes From has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qumu. Qumu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Qumu has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

36.6% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Qumu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and Where Food Comes From’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -58.17% -172.41% -44.17% Where Food Comes From 9.15% 16.55% 10.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Qumu and Where Food Comes From, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 1 0 0 2.00 Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qumu presently has a consensus price target of $0.90, indicating a potential upside of 1.91%. Given Qumu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than Where Food Comes From.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats Qumu on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services. The company's platform provides video capture services; video content management services, such as creation and editing, analytics, automated workflows, security and access control, and speech search; and extensions and add-ons. It serves the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets, as well as government customers through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education. The company also offers sustainability programs, compliance management, and software-as-a-service; maintenance, support, and software-related consulting services; and web-hosting services, as well as sells hardware. It serves beef and pork packers, organic producers and processors, and specialty retail chains. The company was formerly known as Integrated Management Information, Inc. and changed its name to Where Food Comes From, Inc. in December 2012. Where Food Comes From, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado.

