Liquity USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $293,225.26 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006132 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $183.53 million and $293,225.26 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 179,402,484 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

