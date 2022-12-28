Polygon Market Capitalization Tops $6.85 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Polygon has a market cap of $6.85 billion and $206.35 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00004700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $882.56 or 0.05291366 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.55 or 0.00494907 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,890.94 or 0.29323476 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
