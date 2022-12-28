Critical Survey: Cyber Apps World (CYAP) and Its Competitors

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cyber Apps World to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Cyber Apps World and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyber Apps World
|N/A
|-190.38%
|-133.24%
|Cyber Apps World Competitors
|-58.82%
|-81.78%
|-7.60%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyber Apps World and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cyber Apps World
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Cyber Apps World Competitors
|54
|445
|949
|14
|2.63
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Cyber Apps World and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyber Apps World
|N/A
|-$1.50 million
|-5.20
|Cyber Apps World Competitors
|$1.57 billion
|$111.52 million
|13.05
Cyber Apps World’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
45.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk & Volatility
Cyber Apps World has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World’s rivals have a beta of 1.70, meaning that their average stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Cyber Apps World rivals beat Cyber Apps World on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
Cyber Apps World Company Profile
Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. It offers LytSpid, an application that provides smartphone-based local delivery services; SmartSaveNow, a real-time price comparison website; and Bazaar Online, an online market platform for buying and selling various items. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
