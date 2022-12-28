FAS Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CCI opened at $136.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average is $154.84. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.