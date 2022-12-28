Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners lowered its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $156,158.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at $85,333,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,639 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.48 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.