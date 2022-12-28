Tsfg LLC Purchases Shares of 1,436 Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 2,226.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 15.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 17.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 14.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Silicom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of SILC opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.96. Silicom Ltd. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $52.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.28%.

Silicom Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

