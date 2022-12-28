Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Garmin were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Garmin by 8.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 189.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.08. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 in the last three months. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

