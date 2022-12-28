JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 369.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.52% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,528,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,941,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,418,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 588.9% during the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 201,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 172,471 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,041,000.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98.

