FAS Wealth Partners Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $157.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.56. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $173.68. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

