Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 580,543 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

