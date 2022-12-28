Nordea Investment Management AB Has $34.64 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,135 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 776,747 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Autodesk worth $34,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 126.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,616 shares of company stock worth $323,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $186.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.29 and its 200-day moving average is $198.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $285.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

