Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $221,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

