First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 102,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after purchasing an additional 97,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

