First Affirmative Financial Network Buys Shares of 10,050 WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in WeWork by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,205,000 after buying an additional 16,377,610 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of WeWork by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,566,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,119 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WeWork by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of WeWork by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,813,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WeWork by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,114,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WeWork Stock Down 19.1 %

WeWork stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. WeWork Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WeWork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

