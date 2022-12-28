First Affirmative Financial Network Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WY opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.