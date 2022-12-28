ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $155.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.90 and a 200 day moving average of $153.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

