ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Coterra Energy
In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coterra Energy Price Performance
CTRA stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Coterra Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.
Coterra Energy Company Profile
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
Featured Articles
