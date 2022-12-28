NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.