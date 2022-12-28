ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,364.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

