Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $211.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

