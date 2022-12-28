ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

NYSE DTE opened at $119.23 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 65.92%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

