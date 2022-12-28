Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,599 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,485 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

DVN opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.69.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

