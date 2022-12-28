Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,546 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,011,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $99.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

