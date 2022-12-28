Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires New Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 52,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,861,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 49,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.