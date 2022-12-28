Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $311,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in FedEx were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in FedEx by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of FDX opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

