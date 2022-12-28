Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $267,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,443 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 129.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,045,000 after purchasing an additional 223,511 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

