Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 164 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in PayPal were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $196.10. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.