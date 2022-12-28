Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 246 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

