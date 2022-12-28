Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

