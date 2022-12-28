ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.