ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after buying an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,786,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,867,000 after buying an additional 170,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,050,000 after buying an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 516,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,110,000.

IYR opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.57. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

