AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 41.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 75.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $2,356,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

NYSE ABC opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.94 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

