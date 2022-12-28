ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 26.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 21.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $535.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

