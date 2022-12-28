ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ePlus worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 30.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ePlus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. ePlus inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $493.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.40 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 5.35%. As a group, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $76,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,027.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

