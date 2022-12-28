37,997 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 1,573.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,430,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,430,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $523,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,207 shares of company stock worth $854,013. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matson Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $0.14. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 28.19 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.65%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

