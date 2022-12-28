ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 10,720 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.37% of MarineMax worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in MarineMax by 74.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on MarineMax from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on MarineMax to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

MarineMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $649.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.59. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.73. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $536.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.