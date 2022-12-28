Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock Position Lifted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

WGO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

