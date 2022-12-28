ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.44% of American Vanguard worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in American Vanguard by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AVD opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Profile

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.