ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 624 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWMC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 215.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $83.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.76. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75.

