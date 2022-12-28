ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.11% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 914.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $286.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $38,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,307.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,786 shares of company stock worth $3,461,931. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.