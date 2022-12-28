ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 586 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

