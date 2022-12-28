ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Shares of ETR opened at $114.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.40 and its 200 day moving average is $111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

