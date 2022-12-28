ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $3.05 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock opened at $169.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $222.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.72.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.