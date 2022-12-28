Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,781 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Kellogg by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Kellogg stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.