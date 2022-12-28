ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,572 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Encore Wire worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,086,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 213.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $140.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $94.39 and a 52 week high of $155.35.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. The firm had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

