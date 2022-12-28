Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 25,127 Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Rubicon Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

