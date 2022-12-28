Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,924 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,355 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after purchasing an additional 766,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 690,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,262 shares of company stock worth $12,611,251 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Argus raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

