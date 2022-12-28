Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 180,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 70,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

